Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

December 03, 2020 | About: NAS:SNPS +4.34%

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will present at the 2020 UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on December 7, 2020. The presentation will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. PT).

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation, and a replay will be available following the live event. Both can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:
Roberta Reid
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-cfo-trac-pham-to-speak-at-ubs-global-tmt-virtual-conference-301186149.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


