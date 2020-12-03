  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pega to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 03, 2020 | About: NAS:PEGA +1.52%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present virtually at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (https://kvgo.com/barclays/pegasystems-2020).

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

Pega's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m. PST). It will be available live via webcast from the Investors page of Pega's website and archived for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems
Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
[email protected]
(617) 866-6022

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems
[email protected]
(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-participate-in-the-barclays-global-technology-media-and-telecommunications-conference-301186042.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


