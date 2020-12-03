Mercury Insurance and Wildfire Expert Douglas Kent Explain How Californians Can Fireproof Their Homes

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The severity of wildfires – and the devastation they leave in their wake – is no secret to those who live in fire country, and preparing homes and properties to help protect against their damage is imperative. However, this can be an overwhelming undertaking if you don't know where to start.

Wildfire land management expert Douglas Kent, author of "Firescaping: Protecting Your Home with a Fire-Resistant Landscape," helps ease the anxiety by providing Californians with an organized set of tasks for how to fireproof their homes from wildfires. Additionally, Mercury Insurance offers homeowners a downloadable "Be Wildfire Ready" guide, which contains detailed mitigation steps with projects to tackle around the home and property.

Fire-shielding the home is the top priority, according to Kent. This means, the roof, siding and windows should be built and maintained to endure the onslaught of firebrands – the embers carried well-ahead of a fire. Kent also recommends removing anything flammable from the first five feet closest to the home, then maintaining a landscape within the 30 feet surrounding the home that can endure firebrands and intense heat.

Get more details about how to fireproof your home and other valuable wildfire safety tips from Douglas Kent by visiting Mercury's Catastrophe Center.

