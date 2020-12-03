Equifax to Provide Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Update

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, December 7, 2020 in which Mark Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss market and business revenue trends.

Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com under Events and Presentations on December 7 in advance of the call. A recording of this call will also be made available on investor.equifax.com the following day.

Conference Call:

US/Canada: +1 (323) 701-0225

Toll-Free: (888) 394-8218

Confirmation Code: 1226453

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation / company are required to join the call.

Have the Conference Call You:

With Click to Join , there's no need to dial-in. Simply click the link below and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

