  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:RPAI +3.94%

PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 3, 2020

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company")today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial results and other matters affecting the Company.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.rpai.com in the INVEST section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 12 months.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. Please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call to register. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 PM (ET) on February 17, 2021, until midnight (ET) on March 3, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13713677.

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael Gaiden
Vice President – Capital Markets and Investor Relations
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
(630) 634-4233

RPAI Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301186142.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)