Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 63,000 shares of PGNY on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $36.3 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $3.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.88 with and P/S ratio of 11.02.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David J Schlanger sold 120,000 shares of PGNY stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $36.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

CEO David J Schlanger sold 76,940 shares of PGNY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.17. The price of the stock has increased by 26.43% since.

CEO David J Schlanger sold 43,060 shares of PGNY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.2. The price of the stock has increased by 26.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of PGNY stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $35.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

Director Beth C Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of PGNY stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

EVP, Chief Client Officer Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,689 shares of PGNY stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $32.57. The price of the stock has increased by 13.23% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of PGNY stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $32.71. The price of the stock has increased by 12.75% since.

