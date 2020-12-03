Lemonade Inc (LMND) Co-Founder & CEO Daniel A. Schreiber Sold $12.5 million of Shares

Co-Founder & CEO of Lemonade Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel A. Schreiber (insider trades) sold 168,750 shares of LMND on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $74.17 a share. The total sale was $12.5 million.

Lemonade Inc has a market cap of $4.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.35 with and P/S ratio of 39.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 168,750 shares of LMND stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $74.17. The price of the stock has increased by 8.33% since.

Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 34,700 shares of LMND stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.61. The price of the stock has increased by 24.36% since.

Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of LMND stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.2. The price of the stock has increased by 40.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 40,000 shares of LMND stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $69.69. The price of the stock has increased by 15.3% since.

CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 10,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $69.04. The price of the stock has increased by 16.38% since.

CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 20,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.41. The price of the stock has increased by 24.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 48,000 shares of LMND stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $69.76. The price of the stock has increased by 15.18% since.

Director Michael A Eisenberg sold 8,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $70.81. The price of the stock has increased by 13.47% since.

CBDO Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $57.57. The price of the stock has increased by 39.57% since.

Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 42,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $58.34. The price of the stock has increased by 37.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LMND, click here