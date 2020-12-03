  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Co-Founder & CEO Daniel A. Schreiber Sold $12.5 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: LMND +20.23%

Co-Founder & CEO of Lemonade Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel A. Schreiber (insider trades) sold 168,750 shares of LMND on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $74.17 a share. The total sale was $12.5 million.

Lemonade Inc has a market cap of $4.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.35 with and P/S ratio of 39.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 168,750 shares of LMND stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $74.17. The price of the stock has increased by 8.33% since.
  • Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 34,700 shares of LMND stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.61. The price of the stock has increased by 24.36% since.
  • Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of LMND stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.2. The price of the stock has increased by 40.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 40,000 shares of LMND stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $69.69. The price of the stock has increased by 15.3% since.
  • CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 10,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $69.04. The price of the stock has increased by 16.38% since.
  • CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 20,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.41. The price of the stock has increased by 24.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 48,000 shares of LMND stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $69.76. The price of the stock has increased by 15.18% since.
  • Director Michael A Eisenberg sold 8,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $70.81. The price of the stock has increased by 13.47% since.
  • CBDO Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $57.57. The price of the stock has increased by 39.57% since.
  • Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 42,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $58.34. The price of the stock has increased by 37.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LMND, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)