10x Genomics Inc (TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sold $1.5 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: TXG +0.28%

CFO of 10x Genomics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justin J. Mcanear (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TXG on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $151.46 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

10x Genomics Inc has a market cap of $15.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $145.22 with and P/S ratio of 54.45. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 10x Genomics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $151.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.08% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $151.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $151.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.97% since.
  • See Remarks, 10% Owner Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of TXG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $151.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.03% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of TXG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $151.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.01% since.
  • Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $135.98. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TXG, click here

.

