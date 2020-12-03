Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Senior Vice President, CFO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ita M Brennan (insider trades) sold 3,930 shares of ANET on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $271.61 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $20.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $269.69 with a P/E ratio of 30.20 and P/S ratio of 9.66. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of ANET stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $271.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 54,855 shares of ANET stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $271.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of ANET stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $268.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of ANET stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $258.9. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan sold 3,930 shares of ANET stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $271.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,334 shares of ANET stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $271.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.

SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of ANET stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $271.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.81% since.

SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of ANET stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $270.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of ANET stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $272.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.

Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 1,595 shares of ANET stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $269.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

