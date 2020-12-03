  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan Sold $1.1 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: ANET -0.7%

Senior Vice President, CFO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ita M Brennan (insider trades) sold 3,930 shares of ANET on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $271.61 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $20.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $269.69 with a P/E ratio of 30.20 and P/S ratio of 9.66. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of ANET stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $271.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 54,855 shares of ANET stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $271.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of ANET stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $268.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of ANET stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $258.9. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan sold 3,930 shares of ANET stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $271.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,334 shares of ANET stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $271.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.
  • SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of ANET stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $271.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.81% since.
  • SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of ANET stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $270.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.
  • SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of ANET stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $272.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.
  • Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 1,595 shares of ANET stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $269.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANET, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)