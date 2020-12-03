  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) President and CEO Jay A Snowden Sold $12.7 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: PENN -0.15%

President and CEO of Penn National Gaming Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jay A Snowden (insider trades) sold 183,440 shares of PENN on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $69.44 a share. The total sale was $12.7 million.

Penn National Gaming Inc is a diversified, multi-jurisdictional owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Penn National Gaming Inc has a market cap of $11.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.73 with and P/S ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Penn National Gaming Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jay A Snowden sold 183,440 shares of PENN stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $69.44. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel and Sec. Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of PENN stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $72.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PENN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)