Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO and Chairman BOD Anthony J. Wood Sold $10 million of Shares

Roku Inc operates TV streaming platform in the United States. Its TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news and more. Roku Inc has a market cap of $36.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $289.10 with and P/S ratio of 23.40. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Roku Inc. .

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of ROKU stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $285.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since.

SVP General Counsel, Secretary Stephen H Kay sold 68,603 shares of ROKU stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $285.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.

Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of ROKU stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $279.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.25% since.

GM, Sr. VP Platform Business Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of ROKU stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $271.94. The price of the stock has increased by 6.31% since.

Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of ROKU stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $260. The price of the stock has increased by 11.19% since.

Director Alan S. Henricks sold 15,000 shares of ROKU stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $245.46. The price of the stock has increased by 17.78% since.

