Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (ATCX) CFO David D. Sr. Quinn Bought $435,750 of Shares

CFO of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David D. Sr. Quinn (insider trades) bought 75,000 shares of ATCX on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $5.81 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $435,750.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc has a market cap of $79.720 million; its shares were traded at around $6.29 with and P/S ratio of 0.10. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer bought 11,000 shares of ATCX stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $5.48. The price of the stock has increased by 14.78% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David D. Sr. Quinn bought 75,000 shares of ATCX stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $5.81. The price of the stock has increased by 8.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Gary M. Cappa bought 50,000 shares of ATCX stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $5.71. The price of the stock has increased by 10.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ATCX, click here