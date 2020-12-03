  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (ATCX) CFO David D. Sr. Quinn Bought $435,750 of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: ATCX +5.54%

CFO of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David D. Sr. Quinn (insider trades) bought 75,000 shares of ATCX on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $5.81 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $435,750.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc has a market cap of $79.720 million; its shares were traded at around $6.29 with and P/S ratio of 0.10. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer bought 11,000 shares of ATCX stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $5.48. The price of the stock has increased by 14.78% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Gary M. Cappa bought 50,000 shares of ATCX stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $5.71. The price of the stock has increased by 10.16% since.

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)