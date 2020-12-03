Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) EVP & Chief Operating Off. William C Baker Sold $605,548 of Shares

EVP & Chief Operating Off. of Curo Group Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William C Baker (insider trades) sold 71,409 shares of CURO on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $8.48 a share. The total sale was $605,548.

CURO Group Holdings Corp is a consumer finance company. It offers a broad range of consumer finance products including unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans and single-pay loans. CURO Group Holdings Corp has a market cap of $348.740 million; its shares were traded at around $8.53 with a P/E ratio of 3.57 and P/S ratio of 0.42. The dividend yield of CURO Group Holdings Corp stocks is 2.58%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with CURO Group Holdings Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $8.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.07% since.

President & CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $9.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.57% since.

President & CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $8.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.69% since.

President & CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $8.13. The price of the stock has increased by 4.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

