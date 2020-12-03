Elastic Nv (ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of Elastic Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Janesh Moorjani (insider trades) sold 14,732 shares of ESTC on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $120.78 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Elastic NV has a market cap of $11.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.00 with and P/S ratio of 23.51.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of ESTC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $120.78. The price of the stock has increased by 11.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and General Counsel W.h. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of ESTC stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $120.91. The price of the stock has increased by 11.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ESTC, click here