Bespoke Extracts Inc (BSPK) CEO Danil Pollack Bought $200,000 of Shares

CEO of Bespoke Extracts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Danil Pollack (insider trades) bought 20,000,000 shares of BSPK on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $0.01 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $200,000.

Bespoke Extracts Inc designs, develops and distributes Machine-to-Machine communications solutions used to track, monitor, manage and protect multiple mobiles and fixed assets in real-time. Bespoke Extracts Inc has a market cap of $5.640 million; its shares were traded at around $0.02 with and P/S ratio of 20.00. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Bespoke Extracts Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

