  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bespoke Extracts Inc (BSPK) CEO Danil Pollack Bought $200,000 of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: BSPK +31.03%

CEO of Bespoke Extracts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Danil Pollack (insider trades) bought 20,000,000 shares of BSPK on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $0.01 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $200,000.

Bespoke Extracts Inc designs, develops and distributes Machine-to-Machine communications solutions used to track, monitor, manage and protect multiple mobiles and fixed assets in real-time. Bespoke Extracts Inc has a market cap of $5.640 million; its shares were traded at around $0.02 with and P/S ratio of 20.00. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Bespoke Extracts Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Danil Pollack bought 20,000,000 shares of BSPK stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $0.01.

For the complete insider trading history of BSPK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)