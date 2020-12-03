Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Sr. EVP & CFO Karla R Lewis Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Sr. EVP & CFO of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karla R Lewis (insider trades) sold 9,280 shares of RS on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $119.67 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is engaged in providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, alloys, brass and copper, and titanium. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a market cap of $7.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.47 with a P/E ratio of 19.57 and P/S ratio of 0.87. The dividend yield of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co stocks is 2.10%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Sr. EVP & CFO Karla R Lewis sold 9,280 shares of RS stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $119.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. VP, Operations Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,180 shares of RS stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $119.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

VP, Corporate Controller Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of RS stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $119.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.

Sr. VP, Operations Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of RS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $121.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

Sr. VP, Operations Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of RS stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has increased by 6.44% since.

