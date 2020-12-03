Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc Buys Johnson & Johnson, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Bank of America Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Immunomedics Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Bank of America Corp, Five Below Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc. As of 2020Q3, Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc owns 735 stocks with a total value of $39.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BMY, IMMU, LSPD, SAGE, PH, OXY, TWTR, RKT, WEC, ED, CMI, OGE, NGA.U, SVACU, ERES, ATUS, PINS, ACTCU, MMM, CMS, ETN, GILD, GFF, SPG, GMAB, PEN, CFFA, NFIN, INZY, CRHC.U, HZAC.U, CLII.U, ITW, QDEL, VAR, GWW, ELAN, LVGO, BNTX, ALUS, SNPR.U, STEP, AXS, CRUS, MTCH, MAS, POOL, TXT, CSII, ITCI, FIVN, CTLT, BLD, SE, DOW, ALC, FROG, LEAP.U, ALB, MTB, MHK, NI, PKG, WW, LYB, GKOS, RPD, ARGX, DCPH, GH, LTHM, TIG, KYMR, PANA, OM, AOS, CUTR, HFC, INO, ISBC, MMSI, PEGA, LDOS, OTIC, PD, GFL, BDTX, NCNO, JAMF, JAMF, BIGC, DCT, SUMO, U, GDRX, APA, BAK, ERF, GPC, OII, PDCE, RRC, WLL, FATE, JNCE, CEIX, ZUO, LMND,
- Added Positions: JNJ, ST, UPS, AMZN, BRK.B, UAA, HON, ABBV, LUV, AME, CTSH, CCI, DOV, MDT, PPL, TXN, CACI, IPG, BIIB, VIAC, DHR, GE, CHTR, AAP, CMCSA, COST, HZNP, AZN, JPM, CVX, DUK, FLIR, NOC, TER, VZ, WFC, AER, PSX, ATVI, BDX, CAT, XOM, KEY, VOYA, SYF, LEGN, AES, COO, DE, DIOD, D, EOG, EWBC, LLY, EMR, HIG, NYCB, SLB, MA, UA, BHVN, LPRO, INFO, KMB, MSI, ROK, SRE, DIS, WAT, WMB, WLTW, IR, APD, ALL, ARCH, ADP, BIO, BA, BXP, CERN, XEC, CMA, FFIV, NEE, FISV, LHX, HD, IIVI, MDLZ, LPX, MXIM, MRK, MAA, MNTA, ORCL, PCAR, PNW, RSG, SMTC, UTHR, CXO, BURL, SNDX, NTRA, CHMA, PTGX, ADNT, CTVA, ADES, ABT, CLDX, CPT, OFC, EXPD, FITB, HIW, HBAN, IEX, VIAV, JBLU, KRNY, LAMR, MU, NTRS, ODFL, PXD, PGR, PWR, RWT, CKH, STE, VLO, WAL, SPR, AUPH, MPC, PRTA, XENE, QRVO, FTV, BTU, GSKY, PRSP, DAVA, TPTX, XP, IMAB, LNT, NLY, ASTE, CSX, CDNS, CCL, DXC, XRAY, FHN, FLS, IT, JKHY, JNPR, LNC, MMC, MET, NTAP, OKE, PRU, WRK, RCL, SLG, SU, NLOK, SYY, UAL, XLNX, TDG, DAL, GPRK, HII, IQV, ANET, EXTN, AGLE, CTRA, SOI, NINE, AMAL, REZI, MNRL, PROS, VEL,
- Reduced Positions: OTIS, ROST, BAC, FIVE, RTX, ITT, MSFT, FCX, LOW, TKR, CSCO, V, FBHS, C, CARR, AAPL, GOLD, CNP, EVRG, W, PEG, AZO, SBAC, AMGN, ADI, BMRN, TJX, NSC, TEL, DG, T, CCJ, MLM, WLK, FB, SRPT, BAX, ILMN, KNX, NKE, CNQ, GD, LMT, NBL, TRV, SAIC, TFC, COF, COP, QCOM, REGN, VRTX, TMUS, GOOG, PYPL, HWM, APH, ASH, BECN, JCI, LEG, NTR, EBAY, CFG, IMVT, ALGN, AEP, AVY, FIS, TT, ISRG, OLN, SHW, NVT, VRT, SPAQ, ABMD, ALXN, BLK, BSX, CF, DCI, MRVL, TSN, WBA, NXPI, CB, BWA, DISH, EIX, EFX, GOOGL, HOLX, OSK, SWK, TROW, ZBH, GNRC, GM, FLT, KMI, DKNG, AVB, KMX, VALE, GPN, GVA, LRCX, SPGI, NVDA, NVAX, RMD, TFX, CVE, MOS, RNG, PE, MRNS, NARI, FOUR, ACN, BG, CHRW, CMCO, CRK, DVA, ECL, GNTX, INCY, INTC, IP, JBL, KLAC, LKQ, LH, MCD, NXST, NVMI, NVO, PNM, PPG, PG, TCF, UNH, WMT, ZBRA, BR, LEA, WPX, RXN, FANG, ZTS, OMF, ALLY, BABA, ORTX, CVET, CRWD, AZEK, PLD, ADBE, AFL, ARE, MO, AMT, AMP, AJG, ATRC, ADSK, BK, CVS, CI, CTAS, CTXS, KO, CL, DVN, EXP, EQIX, EXEL, F, GRMN, GS, HALO, HAS, IBM, INTU, MGM, MS, NFLX, NEM, PEP, LIN, PFG, SIVB, SEE, SKY, SWKS, SBUX, SNPS, TGT, TMO, TYL, USB, UNP, ANTM, WU, OC, PM, HI, VC, EIGR, AAL, CBAY, QURE, OUT, TBPH, SUM, KURA, HPE, GSM, GTES, INSP, AVTR, PRVL, NOVA, SBE, ZI, AIR, AMD, A, AKAM, ALK, HES, AIG, ABC, IVZ, ANSS, AIV, AMAT, ARWR, AIZ, ATO, BBY, CBRE, CAH, CNC, SCHW, CME, CLX, CAG, CNMD, STZ, GLW, DHI, DTE, DRI, DLR, DLTR, DPZ, DD, EW, EA, ETR, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXPE, FDX, FRT, BEN, GIS, MNST, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HRL, HST, HUM, IDXX, IFF, IRM, JBHT, J, KSU, K, KIM, LVS, LEN, LB, LYV, MIC, MKTX, MAR, MKC, MCK, MTD, TAP, MCO, NRG, NDAQ, NWL, ORLY, PAYX, PVH, BKNG, PHM, RJF, O, REG, RHI, STX, STT, SYK, TTWO, TDY, TIF, GL, TSCO, UDR, UHS, VTR, VRSN, WAB, WST, WDC, WY, WYNN, XEL, XRX, YUM, ZION, CMG, IPGP, AWK, MSCI, FTI, AGNC, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, CBOE, QEP, NLSN, HCA, NCLH, CDW, NWS, NWSA, KPTI, HLT, PCTY, PAYC, KEYS, NTB, LW, CNDT, PUMP, ALTM, VNTR, WHD, MGTX, FOX, STOK, AMCR, AMK, CABA, VTOL, AKUS,
- Sold Out: PFE, CCK, TM, PRNB, GRA, ATR, HSC, SIRI, VMC, WM, GLD, PCG, AQN, FOXA, ES, SHLL, ICPT, BLUE, TRU, PKI, TSLA, MRNA, AEE, FMC, MGNX, DGX, CFX, WMS, VST, HEES, MDU, BEAM, ADVM, SNAP, WCN, MT, ARYA, ARNA, SO, IAA, SAFM, EQH, LOGC, ATH, GCP, ALEC, VRNS, RLGY, ROP, EPAM, SCS, LPLA, ULTA, TOT, AAWW, ALE, AUY, AYX, WTTR, KRC, CRY, STNE, CMP, CINF, TW, SBNY, STSA, RNR, SLQT, ARYBU, AXTA, ESI, DRNA, HRB, EEFT, CHRS, NVRO, ARCT, FGEN, ASND, CLLS, CW, IPHA, AWI, NTEC, COTY, RNA, BILL, KOS, HUBG, VNO, DMS, CLNE,
For the details of ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adage+capital+partners+gp+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,107,796 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 46,015,330 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,534,186 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 510,083 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,708,435 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,215,804 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,922,334 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $69.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 942,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $269.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 223,420 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 884,200 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 210.73%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,702,210 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 159.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,817,946 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 123.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $167.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 771,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 57.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,681,086 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,717,711 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $208.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 874,271 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96.Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $119.34 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $130.03.Sold Out: Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $122.26, with an estimated average price of $116.99.Reduced: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 72.14%. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 1,035,524 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 75.61%. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 396,020 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 43.35%. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 4,953,286 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Five Below Inc by 72.48%. The sale prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 300,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 46.89%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 1,492,634 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: ITT Inc (ITT)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in ITT Inc by 32.67%. The sale prices were between $55.74 and $64.56, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $74.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 2,767,075 shares as of 2020-09-30.
