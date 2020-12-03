Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc Buys Johnson & Johnson, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Bank of America Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Immunomedics Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Bank of America Corp, Five Below Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc. As of 2020Q3, Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc owns 735 stocks with a total value of $39.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,107,796 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 46,015,330 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,534,186 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 510,083 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,708,435 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,215,804 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,922,334 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $69.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 942,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $269.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 223,420 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 884,200 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 210.73%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,702,210 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 159.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,817,946 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 123.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $167.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 771,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 57.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,681,086 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,717,711 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $208.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 874,271 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $119.34 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $130.03.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $122.26, with an estimated average price of $116.99.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 72.14%. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 1,035,524 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 75.61%. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 396,020 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 43.35%. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 4,953,286 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Five Below Inc by 72.48%. The sale prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 300,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 46.89%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 1,492,634 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc reduced to a holding in ITT Inc by 32.67%. The sale prices were between $55.74 and $64.56, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $74.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc still held 2,767,075 shares as of 2020-09-30.