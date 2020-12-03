Viking Global Investors LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Comcast Corp, Uber Technologies Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Viking Global Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, T-Mobile US Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Comcast Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Global Investors LP. As of 2020Q3, Viking Global Investors LP owns 87 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSM, AVB, AMD, RTX, GOOGL, CSGP, ZBH, BILL, BMY, OTIS, TEAM, CDAY, SNOW, ANTM, VRSN, U, FLT, INBX, PMVP, LH, GOCO, KRTX, PODD, VERX, PACB, ATHA, NKLA, LI, CD, VBIV, JAMF, JAMF, FROG,
- Added Positions: MSFT, TMUS, MELI, FIS, CME, JPM, BKNG, PH, CB, NUAN, HLT, ADI, MCO, GH, EXAS, CNC, AVTR, RE, EHC, AXP, MOH, V, ALGN, BSX, PVH, AON, COO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, CMCSA, CI, FTV, TMO, DRI, LVS, SE, ALL, WDAY, IR, RPRX, CTLT, HZNP, FWONK, BPMC, MU, VIE, GMAB, AIZ,
- Sold Out: UBER, JD, CRM, PLAN, LOW, SHW, LIN, NFLX, DHR, BABA, NVST, TJX, CHNG, VAR, MNTA, EDIT, QURE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,257,020 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.52%
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 33,493,708 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 8,886,521 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.36%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 10,848,301 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 17,445,560 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $99.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,147,123 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26. The stock is now traded at around $171.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,553,481 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $92.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,500,835 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 6,147,033 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1821.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 191,949 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $870.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 300,146 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 122.52%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 8,257,020 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 112.40%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 8,070,119 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 582.75%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1560.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 473,448 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $147.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 8,886,521 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 379.90%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $181.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,316,366 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 47.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $121.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 9,450,975 shares as of 2020-09-30. Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36.
