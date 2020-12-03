Viking Global Investors LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Comcast Corp, Uber Technologies Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Viking Global Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, T-Mobile US Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Comcast Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Global Investors LP. As of 2020Q3, Viking Global Investors LP owns 87 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSM, AVB, AMD, RTX, GOOGL, CSGP, ZBH, BILL, BMY, OTIS, TEAM, CDAY, SNOW, ANTM, VRSN, U, FLT, INBX, PMVP, LH, GOCO, KRTX, PODD, VERX, PACB, ATHA, NKLA, LI, CD, VBIV, JAMF, JAMF, FROG,

TSM, AVB, AMD, RTX, GOOGL, CSGP, ZBH, BILL, BMY, OTIS, TEAM, CDAY, SNOW, ANTM, VRSN, U, FLT, INBX, PMVP, LH, GOCO, KRTX, PODD, VERX, PACB, ATHA, NKLA, LI, CD, VBIV, JAMF, JAMF, FROG, Added Positions: MSFT, TMUS, MELI, FIS, CME, JPM, BKNG, PH, CB, NUAN, HLT, ADI, MCO, GH, EXAS, CNC, AVTR, RE, EHC, AXP, MOH, V, ALGN, BSX, PVH, AON, COO,

MSFT, TMUS, MELI, FIS, CME, JPM, BKNG, PH, CB, NUAN, HLT, ADI, MCO, GH, EXAS, CNC, AVTR, RE, EHC, AXP, MOH, V, ALGN, BSX, PVH, AON, COO, Reduced Positions: AMZN, CMCSA, CI, FTV, TMO, DRI, LVS, SE, ALL, WDAY, IR, RPRX, CTLT, HZNP, FWONK, BPMC, MU, VIE, GMAB, AIZ,

AMZN, CMCSA, CI, FTV, TMO, DRI, LVS, SE, ALL, WDAY, IR, RPRX, CTLT, HZNP, FWONK, BPMC, MU, VIE, GMAB, AIZ, Sold Out: UBER, JD, CRM, PLAN, LOW, SHW, LIN, NFLX, DHR, BABA, NVST, TJX, CHNG, VAR, MNTA, EDIT, QURE,