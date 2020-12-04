Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Appointment Of Director

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Yoram Turbowicz as member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2020.

Dr. Turbowicz has served as chairman of the board of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. since November 2020, as director of Allied Ltd. and Champion Motors Ltd. since 2009 and as director of Allied Logistics Ltd. since 2013 and is a director of additional private companies. From 2009 to 2011 Dr. Turbowicz served as chairman of the board of Azorim Ltd. and Delek Energy Systems Ltd.. From 2009 to 2018 Mr. Turbowicz was a practicing commercial lawyer. From 2006 to 2008 Dr. Turbowicz served as the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Israel's office. He served from 2004 to 2005 as a director of the Company. Dr. Turbowicz is an attorney at law and holds an LL.B from the Hebrew University and an LL.M and S.J.D from the Harvard Law School.

For additional details see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated March 23, 2020 under "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees" – A. Directors and Senior Management" and " – D. Employees" and the Company's quarterly reports for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 on Form 6-K, filed on August 17, 2020 and November 23, 2020, respectively, under "other developments during the second quarter of 2020 and subsequent to the end of the reporting period" and the Company's current report on Form 6-K dated November 24, 2020.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il .

