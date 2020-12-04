Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-san Sold $2.6 million of Shares

CEO of Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pedro Claus Juan Moller-san (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of YMAB on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $51.21 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.70 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-san sold 50,000 shares of YMAB stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $51.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of YMAB stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $51.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

Director David N Gill sold 2,000 shares of YMAB stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $45.77. The price of the stock has increased by 10.77% since.

President and Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of YMAB stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $46.17. The price of the stock has increased by 9.81% since.

For the complete insider trading history of YMAB, click here