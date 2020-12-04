  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-san Sold $2.6 million of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: YMAB -2.94%

CEO of Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pedro Claus Juan Moller-san (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of YMAB on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $51.21 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.70 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-san sold 50,000 shares of YMAB stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $51.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of YMAB stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $51.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.
  • Director David N Gill sold 2,000 shares of YMAB stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $45.77. The price of the stock has increased by 10.77% since.
  • President and Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of YMAB stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $46.17. The price of the stock has increased by 9.81% since.

For the complete insider trading history of YMAB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)