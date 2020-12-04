  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

nDivision Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on December 8th and December 14th

December 04, 2020 | About: OTCPK:NDVN +0%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), the leader in automating IT operations for SMB to Fortune 500 companies, announced today Company management will present to the investment community at the following upcoming virtual events:

13th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Monday, December 14th, 2020 at 3:40 pm ET
To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, visit:
https://ve.mysequire.com/

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. ET
To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, visit:
https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/

About nDivision Inc.
nDivision Inc. is the leader in automating IT operations for companies ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500. nDivision leverages its proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds and networks across 32 countries, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. Customers typically realize 70% to 80% automation resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. nDivision maintains a customer retention rate in excess of 95%. More information about nDivision, Inc. can be found at www.ndivision.com and its innovative self-service pricing portal at www.ndportal.com.

Company Contact:
Brad Wiggins
214-272-2148
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Bob Prag, President
The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.
858-794-9500
[email protected]

SOURCE: nDivision Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619480/nDivision-Inc-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences-on-December-8th-and-December-14th

img.ashx?id=619480

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)