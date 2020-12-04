FINEOS Corporation Lands Outstanding Achievement in International Growth Award at the Technology Ireland Industry Awards 2020

[url="]FINEOS+Corporation[/url] ([url="]ASX%3A+FCL[/url]), the leading core platform for life, accident and health insurance, headquartered in Ireland and employing over 1000 employees globally, was named winner of the Technology Ireland Outstanding Achievement in International Growth Award at the [url="]28th+Annual+Technology+Ireland+Industry+Awards[/url] last week. The event was supported by platinum sponsors EY and gold sponsors Fidelity Investments, Workhuman, and Enterprise Ireland.FINEOS Corporation, a global software company providing modern customer-centric core software to the life, accident and health industry, was the overall winner among five companies shortlisted for the award. The company has over 50 customers globally, representing some of the premier names in the insurance industry. Other award winners on the night were Fenergo, Swift Comply, City Swift, TEKenable, VMware, AWS, Microsoft (DreamSpace) and NearForm Covid 19 Tracker.Commenting on the win, [url="]Michael+Kelly[/url], CEO of FINEOS, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized for our international growth this year. The [url="]acquisition+of+Limelight+Health[/url] expands our global footprint into North America as well as allowing for more product options for our clients globally as they accelerate their digital transformations and reduce their reliance on legacy systems. With our headquarters in Ireland, we’re thrilled to be recognized by Tech Ireland alongside such great company.”Over 80 of Ireland’s leading software and digital technology firms entered this year’s awards and the winners were announced at a virtual broadcast on Thursday afternoon. You can watch the awards back at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F3eO6aR2-G0Q[/url].Silver sponsors for the event included FIT ICT Associate Apprenticeships, Technology Ireland Software Skillnet, Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet.FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.The FINEOS Platform provides clients full end to end core insurance administration and includes the [url="]FINEOS+AdminSuite[/url] core product suite as well as add-on products, [url="]FINEOS+Engage[/url] to support digital engagement and [url="]FINEOS+Insight[/url] for analytics and reporting.For more information, visit [url="]www.FINEOS.com[/url].Technology Ireland is the technology sector association of Ibec. Representing over 200 members, we advocate on behalf of Ireland’s indigenous and foreign direct investment (FDI) technology companies to Government and policy makers. We make sure Ireland is the most competitive location in the world to grow successful technology businesses. We also develop our own initiatives and services to help member companies prosper. Our mission is to make Ireland a global technology powerhouse.

