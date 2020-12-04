Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:



The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern Time



A webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.jamf.com.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation.

