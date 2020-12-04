Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Poster Presentations at Upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that three posters highlighting its drug development pipeline would be presented at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference (SABCS) to be held December 8 – 11, 2020.“We are pleased to have two scientific communications at SABCS on ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) and the results of our Phase 2 study for Poziotinib in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer who have failed multiple lines of HER2 directed therapy,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to sharing these data with the medical and scientific community.”The three posters are listed below.A Phase 2 study of poziotinib in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with HER2 therapiesAdam Brufsky, M.D., Ph.D., et al.PD1-07 (Spotlight Poster Discussion)Breast Cancer treatmentSpotlight Poster Discussion 1December 9, 2020 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM CTPooled efficacy analysis from two Phase 3 studies in patients receiving eflapegrastim, a novel, long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, following TC for early stage breast cancerLee S. Schwartzberg, M.D., et al.PS9-59Psychosocial, Quality of Life and Educational AspectsPoster Session 9Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CT.Open-label, Phase 1 study to evaluate duration of severe neutropenia after the same-day, varying dosing time schedules of eflapegrastim administration in patients with breast cancer receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide (NCT04187898)Lee S. Schwartzberg, M.D., et al.OT-06-01Chemotherapy - Targeting NeutropeniaOngoing Trial postersWednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CTCopies of the posters will be available on the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals website following presentation at the meeting. ROLONTIS is an investigational drug not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the BLA is currently under review by the agency for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit [url="]www.sppirx.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005066/en/