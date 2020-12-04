Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 28, 2020; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BMWYY) investors that acquired shares between November 3, 2015 and September 24, 2020. Investors have until December 28, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this lawsuit that defendants throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) regardless of when the sales actually occurred, BMW kept a “bank” of retail vehicle sales that it used to meet internal monthly sales targets; (2) sales figures were artificially manipulated by BMW by having dealers register cars as sold when the cars were still in inventory; (3) BMW’s key operating metrics were inaccurate and misleading, as a result; and (4) defendants’ statements about BMW’s operations, prospects, and business were materially misleading and/or false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages, when the true details entered the market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2020.

