CHF Solutions Announces Webinar on Pediatric Ultrafiltration Therapy hosted by Ladenburg Thalman & Co.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions ( CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced that Ladenburg Thalman & Co. will host a conference call and webcast at 1:00p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 highlighting pediatric ultrafiltration therapy and the Aquadex SmartFlow™ System as part of Ladenburg Thalman’s LT Healthcare Symposia Series.



Speakers include Dr. David Askenazi, M.D. MSPH, Director of the Pediatric and Infant Center for Acute Nephrology at Children’s of Alabama, University of Alabama-Birmingham, and Dr. Scott Sutherland, Pediatric Nephrologist at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Nephrology, Stanford University. Jeff Cohen, Managing Director, Equity Research at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., will be moderating the discussion.

To register for the conference call and webcast, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aTBb91xqTmaa5-2ttrWn9g.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. ( CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

