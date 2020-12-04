  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Harsco Corporation to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

December 04, 2020 | About: HSC +1.66%

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the upcoming BMO Capital Markets 2020 Growth & ESG Conference on December 8, 2020. The Company will be represented by Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete Minan and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.﻿﻿

Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
[email protected]		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
[email protected]
