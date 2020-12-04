Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Data to be Presented at 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, announced today that three abstracts relating to its immuno-oncology drug development have been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held as a virtual event on December 5-8, 2020.

Promising Safety and Efficacy Profile in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

C-CAR088

Abstract Title: An Anti-BCMA CAR T-Cell Therapy (C-CAR088) Shows Promising Safety and Efficacy Profile in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Program: Oral and Poster Abstracts

Type: Oral

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Novel Therapies Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020

Time: 1:15pm PST

Abstract Online: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper138734.html

A copy of the presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website following the presentation.

C-CAR039

Abstract Title: Developing a Novel Anti-CD19/CD20 Bi-Specific Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory (r/r) B-Cell NHL

Online only: https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/136/Supplement%201/8/473629/Developing-a-Novel-Anti-CD19-CD20-Bi-Specific

C-CAR066

Abstract Title: Early Clinical Results of a Novel Anti-CD20 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T Cell Therapy for B-Cell NHL Patients Who Are Relapsed/Resistant Following CD19 CAR-T Therapy

Online only: https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/136/Supplement%201/8/473636/Early-Clinical-Results-of-a-Novel-Anti-CD20

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific. These partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. The NMPA has also accepted CBMG's dossier for an IND application for clinical trials of anti-BCMA CAR-T. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

