LiveXLive Media to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

December 04, 2020 | About: NAS:LIVX +3.83%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio and React Presents, announced today that Company management will present to the investment community at the following upcoming virtual events.

LiveXLive (PRNewsFoto/Loton, Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/LiveXLive Media, Inc.)

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET
To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, visit:
https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/

ROTH Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event
December 9-11, 2020
Virtual small group and 1x1 meetings

13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:40 pm ET
To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, visit:
https://ve.mysequire.com/

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view ("PPV"), and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently raised revenue guidance for its 2021 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1500 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok with over 100 performances. The Company's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 350 podcast episodes produces weekly. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

