Youdao Launches Latest Dictionary Pen with Cutting-Edge New Features

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, announces the launch of the latest generation of its dictionary pen series - Youdao Dictionary Pen 3.

The 3rd generation Youdao Dictionary Pen was unveiled at a product launch event on December 1, 2020 in Beijing, China. This new intelligent translator uses the Company's most innovative technologies to bring two groundbreaking experiences to customers – the "Tap and Check" function and the "Interactive Reading" function.

The "Tap and Check" function, developed through Youdao's homegrown super-sensing optical system, allows users to search for a translation instantly with just one tap. The feature significantly enhances user experience, boosting speed and efficiency for customers searching for words and translations.

The "Interactive Reading" function brings a brand-new three-dimensional feel to users and was developed keeping Youdao's younger customers in mind. This exciting new function allows visual interactions through point-reading for picture books for the first time.

"We are excited to launch the latest generation of our Dictionary Pen as its two enhanced features promise to give users a totally new experience," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao. "We have once again leveraged our cutting-edge technology to redefine traditional learning devices. Our extensive expertise in AI technology, learning content and hardware design, alongside our brand recognition, cements our position at the forefront of innovation in the intelligent learning devices space."

"Our goal is to ensure users make the most of the time they spend using our devices, and we are confident that we offer them a better, more comprehensive experience with every product launch," Dr. Zhou added. "We remain committed to bringing high quality and state-of-the-art products and services to our growing customer base to propel our long-term growth."

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

