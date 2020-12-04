  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Elys Game Technology Corp (ELYS) CEO Michele Ciavarella Bought $226,980 of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: ELYS +12.81%

CEO of Elys Game Technology Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michele Ciavarella (insider trades) bought 78,000 shares of ELYS on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $2.91 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $226,980.

Newgioco Group Inc, through its subsidiaries provides web-based and land-based gaming services in Italy and Austria. It offers gaming products and services such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and among others. Elys Game Technology Corp has a market cap of $46.927 million; its shares were traded at around $2.81 with and P/S ratio of 0.99. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Elys Game Technology Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Michele Ciavarella bought 78,000 shares of ELYS stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $2.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.44% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Michele Ciavarella bought 78,000 shares of ELYS stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $2.09. The price of the stock has increased by 34.45% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Michele Ciavarella bought 21,000 shares of ELYS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $1.62. The price of the stock has increased by 73.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ELYS, click here

.

