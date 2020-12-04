  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2394) 

A Trio of Capital-Intensive Stocks to Consider

Their price-to-tangible-book-value ratios allure value investors

December 04, 2020 | About: HMC +2.59% SNP -1.23% SOUHY +2.76%

If you want to enhance your likelihood to unearth opportunities in capital-intensive industries, one method is to select stocks that are beating their competitors in terms of superior price-to-tangible-book-value ratios.

The price-to-tangible-book-value ratio is preferred to the price-book ratio as a valuation ratio for capital-intensive companies, as the appraisal of these businesses mainly derives from tangible or hard assets.

Honda Motor Co Ltd

The first stock that meets the criteria is Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Honda has a price-to-tangible-book-value ratio of 0.73, which is more compelling than the industry median of 1.6.

As of Dec. 3, the stock price was $29.35 per share. The tangible book value per share was approximately $39.78 as of the most recent quarter.

The stock price increased by 2.37% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $50.68 billion and fluctuating in a 52-week range of $19.38 to $29.80.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10 to the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $35.13 per share.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

The second stock that qualifies is China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP), a Chinese producer of crude oil and natural gas.

China Petroleum & Chemical's price-to-tangible-book-value ratio of 0.53 is appealing more than the industry median of 1.

As of Dec. 3, the stock price was $46.56 per share. The tangible book value per share was $87.26 as of the most recent quarter.

The stock has declined by 15.85% over the past year for a market capitalization of $56.37 billion and a 52-week range of $38.18 to $62.22.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 for the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a hold recommendation rating with an average target price of $53.38 per share.

South32 Ltd

The third stock that makes the cut is South32 Ltd (SOUHY), an Australian base and precious metals mining company with operations in Australia, Southern Africa and the Americas.

South32 Ltd.'s price-to-tangible-book-value ratio of 0.74 is more appealing than the industry median of 0.86.

As of Dec. 3, the stock price traded at around $9.42 per share at close, while the tangible book value per share was $9.61 as of the most recent quarter.

The stock price has risen by 7.17% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $9.05 billion and ranging between a low of $4.79 and a high of $10.11.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10 to the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of hold with a price target of $3.52 per share.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)