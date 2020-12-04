Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO) President & CEO Todd S Nelson Sold $933,175 of Shares

President & CEO of Perdoceo Education Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd S Nelson (insider trades) sold 81,500 shares of PRDO on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $11.45 a share. The total sale was $933,175.

Career Education Corp is associated with the education industry. Its universities offer doctoral, master's, bachelor's and associate degrees, as well as diplomas and certificates. Perdoceo Education Corp has a market cap of $818.972 million; its shares were traded at around $11.82 with a P/E ratio of 6.75 and P/S ratio of 1.25. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Perdoceo Education Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 81,500 shares of PRDO stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $11.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.23% since.

President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 111,200 shares of PRDO stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $11.4. The price of the stock has increased by 3.68% since.

President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 70,745 shares of PRDO stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $11.32. The price of the stock has increased by 4.42% since.

President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 142,050 shares of PRDO stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $11.25. The price of the stock has increased by 5.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PRDO, click here