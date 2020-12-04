NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Infosys, Alibaba Group Holding

Central, K3, based Investment company NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Infosys, Alibaba Group Holding, HDFC Bank, KT Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2020Q3, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owns 42 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOGL, JD, NTES, MUFG, RDY, NOC, IWM, XLE,

GOOGL, JD, NTES, MUFG, RDY, NOC, IWM, XLE, Reduced Positions: QQQ, INFY, KT, ASX, SMFG, UMC,

QQQ, INFY, KT, ASX, SMFG, UMC, Sold Out: BABA, HDB, BZUN, BILI, JKS,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 36,365 shares, 42.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - 4,437,941 shares, 19.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% KT Corp (KT) - 1,851,590 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.81% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 330,000 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.95% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,668 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.71%

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1821.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.17%. The holding were 36,365 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 45,618 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $4.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 410,878 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $72.41, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,602 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $303.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $39.78.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 82.71%. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $304.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.44%. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd still held 15,668 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 83.95%. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.02%. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd still held 330,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced to a holding in KT Corp by 21.81%. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.93%. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd still held 1,851,590 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced to a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd by 48.42%. The sale prices were between $3.95 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.46. The stock is now traded at around $5.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd still held 515,309 shares as of 2020-09-30.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 92.91%. The sale prices were between $2.68 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd still held 10,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.