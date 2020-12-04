  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zuora to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:ZUO -1.23%


[url="]Zuora%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Todd McElhatton, is scheduled to participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time).



The presentation will be webcast on Zuora’s investor relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.zuora.com[/url]. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.



About Zuora, Inc.



Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit [url="]www.zuora.com[/url].



© 2020 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscription Economy and Powering the Subscription Economy are trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.



SOURCE: Zuora Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005136/en/


