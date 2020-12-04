  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

December 04, 2020 | About: NAS:TMUS +0.15%


Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: [url="]TMUS[/url]), will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the UBS Global TMT Conference.



A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.t-mobile.com[/url]. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.



To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.t-mobile.com[/url], and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.



About T-Mobile US, Inc.



T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com[/url]

