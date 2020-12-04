  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Barnes Group Inc. Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021

December 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:B +2.7%


Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced that it has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” by Newsweek.



The list of America’s Most Responsible Companies was issued by Newsweek, in partnership with Statista – one of the largest statistics database companies worldwide. Companies included on the list were selected based on key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance indicators, published sustainability reports, and survey results from 7,500 U.S. residents.



“We are extremely honored to be recognized for the progress that Barnes Group continues to make to become a more sustainable, socially responsible, and inclusive company,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “This recognition is a reflection of the work that our ESG Committee continues to drive forward with full support of the senior leadership team and our Board of Directors, and is a testament to the commitment of our people to further advance our ESG initiatives consistent with the Barnes Group Corporate Values.”



Newsweek’s full list of the 400 companies selected as “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” can be found [url="]here[/url].



About Barnes Group


Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit [url="]www.BGInc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005445/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)