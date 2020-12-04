  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors of OrthoPediatrics Who Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

December 04, 2020 | About: KIDS +3.83%

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) ( KIDS) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Culper Research published a report, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can’t Save This Company,” which, among other things, stated that Culper Research “. . . believe[s] OrthoPediatrics has engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.”

On this news, the stock price of OrthoPediatrics fell $4.12 per share, or 9.13%, to close at $41.02 per share on December 2, 2020.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE SECURITIES OF ORTHOPEDIATRICS AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, [email protected], [email protected], TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

