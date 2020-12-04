Going for Gold: Gold Rush Is Back on Select 2021 Dodge Challenger Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge//SRT continues to answer enthusiast demand by bringing back Gold Rush, an exterior color first introduced on the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition commemorating the Challenger's golden anniversary

Gold Rush is available on Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models; SRT models must be equipped with the Satin Black hand-painted hood, roof and decklid

Dealers can begin ordering Gold Rush on 2021 Dodge Challenger models this month

Dodge//SRT is brightening things up this winter by bringing back Gold Rush, the golden exterior color first introduced on the Challenger 50th Anniversary Limited Edition.

Gold Rush is available on Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models. SRT models in Gold Rush require the Satin Black hand-painted hood, roof and decklid.

"Dodge offers a wide variety of performance models and powertrains, but we also have the same mindset when it comes to our extensive exterior color options," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "By bringing back Gold Rush to a few of our 2021 Challenger models, we're giving our enthusiasts yet another option to make their muscle car even more unique."

Gold Rush joins the Dodge palette of heritage-inspired paint colors, such as Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, F8 Green and Go Mango, on the 2021 Dodge Challenger.

Gold Rush joins the list of new options for Challenger in 2021, which include:

Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 now available with the Widebody Package, offering a combination of unique heritage appointments and improved performance with wider wheels and tires

20-inch wheels now standard on Challenger GT AWD, available on SXT AWD

SRT branding on high-performance Brembo brakes on Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye, available on Scat Pack

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

