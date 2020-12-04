Lumentum Thought Leaders To Present At ECOC 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), an industry-leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced its thought leaders will present on a wide range of topics addressing industry trends and the company's latest advanced solutions during the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) virtual event from December 7 - 9, 2020.

During the conference, company thought leaders will provide their insights on topics, including the rapid growth of next-generation ROADM networks and innovations in Indium Phosphide (InP)-based solutions for high-speed fiber optic applications.

Workshop Presentations and Papers

"Using QoT-E for Line Controlling and Modulation Format Deployment: An Experimental Proof of Concept"

Monday, December 7, 2020 -- 10:10 am and 8:00 pm CET

Scott Swail, Business Development, Telecom Transmission

Stefano Bottacchi, Engineer, Sr. Principal, Optical Communications

"Wide-temperature-range 100-Gbaud Operation of a Lumped-electrode-type EA-DFB for an 800-Gb/s Optical Transceiver"

Monday, December 7, 2020 -- 10:20 am and 8:20 pm CET

Kiochiro Adachi, Sr. Engineer, R&D Device, et al

"ROADMs at the Edge of the Network"

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 -- 3:15 pm – 3:30 pm CET

Raj Nagarajan, Product Line Manager, Optical Communications

"Direct Differential Drive of a Conventional 53-Gbaud EA-DFB using Commercially Available DSP"

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 -- 8:10 am and 6:10 pm CET

Kiochiro Adachi, Sr. Engineer, R&D Device, et al

About Lumentum

