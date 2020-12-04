  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lumentum Thought Leaders To Present At ECOC 2020

December 04, 2020 | About: NAS:LITE +0.9%

Lumentum technical experts to address industry trends and technology advancements

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), an industry-leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced its thought leaders will present on a wide range of topics addressing industry trends and the company's latest advanced solutions during the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) virtual event from December 7 - 9, 2020.

During the conference, company thought leaders will provide their insights on topics, including the rapid growth of next-generation ROADM networks and innovations in Indium Phosphide (InP)-based solutions for high-speed fiber optic applications.

Workshop Presentations and Papers

"Using QoT-E for Line Controlling and Modulation Format Deployment: An Experimental Proof of Concept"
Monday, December 7, 2020 -- 10:10 am and 8:00 pm CET
Scott Swail, Business Development, Telecom Transmission
Stefano Bottacchi, Engineer, Sr. Principal, Optical Communications

"Wide-temperature-range 100-Gbaud Operation of a Lumped-electrode-type EA-DFB for an 800-Gb/s Optical Transceiver"
Monday, December 7, 2020 -- 10:20 am and 8:20 pm CET
Kiochiro Adachi, Sr. Engineer, R&D Device, et al

"ROADMs at the Edge of the Network"
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 -- 3:15 pm3:30 pm CET
Raj Nagarajan, Product Line Manager, Optical Communications

"Direct Differential Drive of a Conventional 53-Gbaud EA-DFB using Commercially Available DSP"
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 -- 8:10 am and 6:10 pm CET
Kiochiro Adachi, Sr. Engineer, R&D Device, et al

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-thought-leaders-to-present-at-ecoc-2020-301186464.html

SOURCE Lumentum


