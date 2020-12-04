S&P Global to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8. Mr. Steenbergen is scheduled to speak from 10:40 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Eastern Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for three months, ending on March 7, 2021. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data, and insights on critical economic, market, and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth, and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

