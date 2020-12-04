/C O R R E C T I O N -- Cimarex Energy Co./

In the news release, Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, issued 04-Dec-2020 by Cimarex Energy Co. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, second sentence, should read "The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 16, 2021." rather than "The dividend is payable on May 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 16, 2021." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 16, 2021.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-energy-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301186481.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.