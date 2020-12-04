Sensata Technologies Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that Sensata Technologies has joined the Carrier Alliance program and signed a strategic long-term agreement with Carrier. Sensata will supply a range of sensors and controls across Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration portfolios. Sensata sensors and controls are IoT-enabled and offer enhanced digital insights and connectivity, helping to improve overall system performance.

"We are excited to expand our strategic relationship with Sensata and welcome them to the Carrier Alliance Program," said Ed Dunn, Vice President, Supply Chain, Carrier. "We have worked together for decades and Sensata has always shared our focus on innovation through its leading-edge sensing technologies that help improve the reliability, safety and efficiency of building and refrigeration systems."

Sensata provides critical controls and sensors for rooftop units, chillers, and refrigeration products, including NaturaLINE® and PrimeLINE® container refrigeration technologies and Vector™ trailer refrigeration units. In addition, Sensata pressure switches are used in air conditioners and heat pumps; while their pressure sensors and pressure transducers are used in Carrier's Infinity® systems with Greenspeed® intelligence and limit switches are used in furnaces.

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Joining the Carrier Alliance program is a win-win for Carrier and Sensata as it solidifies Sensata's position as a key supplier and paves the way for future opportunities to supply innovative technologies across Carrier's different segments.

"Sensata looks forward to working with Carrier as a supplier in the Carrier Alliance program as we deliver on innovative and next generation sensing technologies that are helping to evolve the smart building solutions of the future," said Naoto Mizuta, Vice President, Industrial Sensing Solutions, Sensata Technologies.

