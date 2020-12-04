Lightwave Logic to Present to Industry Audience at ECOC Exhibition 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management has been invited to present at the ECOC Exhibition 2020 taking place virtually December 7-9, 2020.

Elected in 2019 to chair the committee for ECOC's Market Focus sessions at the International Exhibition, Dr. Michael Lebby will introduce the program on behalf of Lightwave Logic. The agenda brings together leading technologists from around the world who represent major players in the optical communications field. The full agenda covers three days of speakers.

Furthermore, Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation entitled, "EO Polymer modulator platform with enhanced stability at both 1.3um and 1.5um" during the event as follows:

ECOC Exhibition 2020 - Market Focus

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central European Time

For more information or to register for the ECOC Exhibition 2020, please visit the event website at www.ecocexhibition.com.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com .

