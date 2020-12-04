Marvell Earns GSA's Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) has been named the "2020 Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company" by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) for companies with $1 billion to $5 billion in annual sales. Decided by GSA members, the Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Awards are designed to identify public companies garnering the most respect within the semiconductor industry in terms of products, vision and future opportunities. Marvell also received this recognition in 2018.

"It is an honor for Marvell to be recognized by GSA. We have worked hard to create market leading products and technologies to propel the data infrastructure market together with our customers and partners," said Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell. "I couldn't be more proud of the global Marvell team who have enabled our ongoing growth and transformation – particularly during the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Without their dedication and support, this win would not have been possible."

GSA represents more than 250 of the top companies in the semiconductor industry – together, its members generate 75% of the industry's revenues. The GSA Awards recognize the achievements of top semiconductor companies and the exemplary individuals who work at these companies.

"Marvell continues to make innovative strides within the semiconductor industry, expanding its portfolio of products to support the needs of key industries, making strategic acquisitions, and joining coalitions to further the advancement of industry standards," said Jodi Shelton, CEO and Co-Founder of GSA. "GSA offers its congratulations to Marvell on its well-deserved win."

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

