Van Eck Associates Corp Buys SSR Mining Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Sibanye Stillwater, Facebook Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Van Eck Associates Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SSR Mining Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, FMC Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Sibanye Stillwater, Facebook Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Eck Associates Corp. As of 2020Q3, Van Eck Associates Corp owns 1028 stocks with a total value of $61.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Newmont Corp (NEM) - 71,837,668 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 159,391,318 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 288,430,912 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68% Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 183,355,056 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 15,885,464 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.86%

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Corvus Gold Inc.. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,413,112 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 592,978 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $144.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 217,156 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,770,180 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $16.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,370,400 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 74.61%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 47,603,242 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 49.53%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,470,950 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 61.32%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,096,290 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in FMC Corp by 298.01%. The purchase prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $121.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,403,478 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 6256.03%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $365.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 245,470 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 102.89%. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,008,218 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61.

Van Eck Associates Corp reduced to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 49.81%. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Van Eck Associates Corp still held 19,340,679 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp reduced to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 87.17%. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Van Eck Associates Corp still held 7,107,126 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 97.22%. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $280.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Van Eck Associates Corp still held 13,784 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 55.39%. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $529.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Van Eck Associates Corp still held 220,926 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 79.52%. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Van Eck Associates Corp still held 267,170 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Van Eck Associates Corp reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 52.5%. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $181.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Van Eck Associates Corp still held 706,474 shares as of 2020-09-30.