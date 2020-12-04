  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Schlumberger (SLB) EVP New Energy Ashok Belani Sold $544,000 of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: SLB +5.51%

EVP New Energy of Schlumberger (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ashok Belani (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of SLB on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $21.76 a share. The total sale was $544,000.

Schlumberger Ltd is a supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. It provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Schlumberger Ltd has a market cap of $32.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.27 with and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of Schlumberger Ltd stocks is 3.76%. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Schlumberger Ltd. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, Corporate Legal Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of SLB stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $21.85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.
  • EVP New Energy Ashok Belani sold 25,000 shares of SLB stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $21.76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.
  • VP Controller Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of SLB stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $22.07. The price of the stock has increased by 5.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SLB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)