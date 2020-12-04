Schlumberger (SLB) EVP New Energy Ashok Belani Sold $544,000 of Shares

EVP New Energy of Schlumberger (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ashok Belani (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of SLB on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $21.76 a share. The total sale was $544,000.

Schlumberger Ltd is a supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. It provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Schlumberger Ltd has a market cap of $32.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.27 with and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of Schlumberger Ltd stocks is 3.76%. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Schlumberger Ltd. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, Corporate Legal Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of SLB stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $21.85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.

EVP New Energy Ashok Belani sold 25,000 shares of SLB stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $21.76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.

VP Controller Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of SLB stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $22.07. The price of the stock has increased by 5.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SLB, click here