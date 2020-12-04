Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Chairman & CEO Paul C Reilly Sold $3.8 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Raymond James Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul C Reilly (insider trades) sold 40,412 shares of RJF on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $94.51 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Raymond James Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Raymond James Financial Inc has a market cap of $13.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.59 with a P/E ratio of 16.42 and P/S ratio of 1.70. The dividend yield of Raymond James Financial Inc stocks is 1.54%. GuruFocus rated Raymond James Financial Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Paul C Reilly sold 40,412 shares of RJF stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $94.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, ICD for RJFS Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of RJF stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $90.08. The price of the stock has increased by 6.12% since.

COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. Jeffrey A Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of RJF stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $88.29. The price of the stock has increased by 8.27% since.

Chairman Emeritus Thomas A James sold 100,000 shares of RJF stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $86.31. The price of the stock has increased by 10.75% since.

