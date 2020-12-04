Mario Gabelli Comments on Newmont

Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM) (1.7%) (NEM — $63.45 — NYSE) based in Denver, Colorado, is the largest gold mining company in the world. Founded in 1921 and publicly traded since 1925, NEM is the only gold company included in the S&P 500 Index and Fortune 500. Newmont consummated a $10 billion stock merger with Goldcorp in April of 2019 in which it acquired eight high quality gold mines in the Americas. We expect Newmont to produce approximately 6.5 million ounces of gold in 2020 at all-in sustaining costs of $950 per ounce. Post its acquisition of Goldcorp, Newmont is working towards turning around Goldcorp's former underperforming assets and establishing a large, low cost, well capitalized gold mining business which generates free cash flow at almost any gold price and has the capacity to grow production organically. As such, the company is in the process of cementing its position as the premier gold investment vehicle in the world.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.