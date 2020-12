Mario Gabelli Comments on Sony

is a conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan focusing on direct-to-consumer entertainment products supported by the company's technology. Sony is the #1 integrated global gaming company, and we expect the gaming segment to contribute nearly half of EBITDA (ex-financial) in 2020 following the much anticipated launch of the PlayStation 5 in the 2020 holiday season. Sony Music Recording commands #2 and Music Publishing #1 global share and is a hidden asset as music values have increased with the success of streaming. Sony also operates the Sony/Columbia film studio, which is well positioned in the over the top (OTT) streaming wars as a major supplier of high quality library shows like Seinfeld. Sony is an image sensor leader with over 50% global revenue share. We expect strong 5G iPhone 12 upgrade cycle will benefit Sony as a sole supplier of iPhone's image sensors. Sony's Electronics business remains a globally diversified and defensive cash cow, e.g., robust TV sales even during COVID-19 pandemic. Sony has net cash on its balance sheet which enables the company to manage through COVID-19 and increase its dividend return and introduce another major stock buyback. Online game usage has increased dramatically with stay-at-home restrictions, but business such as movies are impacted by production stoppages and delayed releases.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Sony Corp. ( NYSE:SNE ) (8.4%) (SNE — $76.75 — NYSE)